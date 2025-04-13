Previous
Tulips by phil_sandford
Photo 3158

Tulips

I planted 250 new Tulip bulbs last autumn. Bought a selection of varieties and jumbled them all up in a large bucket, so what colours are coming up where I have no idea.

13th April 2025 13th Apr 25

Phil Sandford

Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
April 13th, 2025  
