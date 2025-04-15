Sign up
Photo 3160
Motel
A snap I took of my motel to show
@carole_sandford
that I hadn’t needed to buy an umbrella (I forgot to bring a coat) as I left to meet up with an old client, retired RN Captain, for a curry.
A very pleasant evening, our first catch up since September 2023, much swinging of lanterns and putting the world to rights.
Thanks for dropping by.
15th April 2025
15th Apr 25
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
