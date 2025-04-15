Previous
Motel by phil_sandford
Photo 3160

Motel

A snap I took of my motel to show @carole_sandford that I hadn’t needed to buy an umbrella (I forgot to bring a coat) as I left to meet up with an old client, retired RN Captain, for a curry.

A very pleasant evening, our first catch up since September 2023, much swinging of lanterns and putting the world to rights.

Thanks for dropping by.
15th April 2025

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
865% complete

Photo Details

