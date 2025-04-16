Previous
Magnolia by phil_sandford
Magnolia

Filler. Busy day on client site then a looong drive home with a number of diversions.

Phil Sandford

@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Kathy A ace
Great shot, fabulous focus
April 17th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful in spite of being weather beaten ! lovely light and great dof and colours ! fav
April 17th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
April 17th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Someone's been nibbling at it while you were away. You should leave Carole the keys to the pantry.... :) Pretty shot and lovely focus
April 17th, 2025  
