Previous
Photo 3161
Magnolia
Filler. Busy day on client site then a looong drive home with a number of diversions.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
16th April 2025
16th Apr 25
4
2
Tags
blossom
,
filler
,
gunby
Kathy A
ace
Great shot, fabulous focus
April 17th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful in spite of being weather beaten ! lovely light and great dof and colours ! fav
April 17th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
April 17th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Someone's been nibbling at it while you were away. You should leave Carole the keys to the pantry.... :) Pretty shot and lovely focus
April 17th, 2025
