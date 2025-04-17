Sign up
Previous
Photo 3162
Castle Square
Just home after an Anniversary meal; quick wander around Castle Square before heading back to the car.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
17th April 2025
17th Apr 25
3
3
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
4140
photos
158
followers
177
following
3155
3156
3157
3158
3159
3160
3161
3162
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
17th April 2025 7:48pm
cathedral
,
outdoor
,
lincoln
,
castle-square
Brennie B
Such a lovely city.
April 17th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Happy anniversary, you lovely pair!
April 17th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Lovey views…congratulations…
April 17th, 2025
