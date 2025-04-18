Sign up
Photo 3163
Towers
The Old Lady towering over the buildings from the car park.
Thanks for dropping by.
18th April 2025
18th Apr 25
Phil Sandford
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
17th April 2025 6:24pm
cathedral
towers
outdoor
lincoln
Lesley
Awesome!
April 18th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
Very picturesque
April 18th, 2025
