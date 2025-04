Silence For The Kicker Please

Carole and I went to Welford Road today for the Women’s Six Nations match between England and Scotland. In a relatively one sided match, which England won 59-7, Holly Aitchison kicked 6 of her 7 conversions; this picture is of one of them.



A thoroughly enjoyable afternoon with subtle skilful rugby being played vice the bash bang wallop of the men’s game.



By far the most enjoyable 80 minutes of Rugby I’ve enjoyed at Welford Road all season.



