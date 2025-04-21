Sign up
Previous
Photo 3166
Grey Heron
Flying to one of the nests on the island in the middle of the lake at Hartsholme.
Thanks for dropping by.
21st April 2025
21st Apr 25
1
1
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
4146
photos
159
followers
177
following
867% complete
View this month »
3159
3160
3161
3162
3163
3164
3165
3166
Latest from all albums
3161
3162
3163
3164
789
3165
3166
790
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
20th April 2025 2:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
outdoor
,
sony
,
shire
,
hartsholme-park
Shutterbug
ace
Terrific capture.
April 21st, 2025
