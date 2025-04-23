St George’s Day (or is it?)

April 23 is St George’s Day, the Patron Saint of England, or is it? (And yes, I know he was a Turk and probably never set foot in England, same as I know St Patrick didn’t get rid of snakes in Ireland)



An ancient Church of England rule states that when St George's Day, or St Mark's Day, falls between Palm Sunday and the Second Sunday of Easter inclusive, it is transferred to the Monday after the Second Sunday of Easter. If both fall in this period, St George's Day is transferred to the Monday and St Mark's Day to the Tuesday.'



Who knew?



My flag will now fly until Tuesday morning of next week.