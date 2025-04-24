Previous
Mother and Ducklings by phil_sandford
Mother and Ducklings

Filler from last weekend at Hartsholme.

Thanks for dropping by.
24th April 2025 24th Apr 25

Phil Sandford

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
sweet
April 24th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice capture
April 24th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Sweet !
April 24th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Beautiful sparkly shot
April 24th, 2025  
