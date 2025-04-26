Sign up
Previous
Photo 3171
He Missed
Our South African double World Cup winning Fly half, Handre Pollard attempting a conversion this afternoon in our 40 - 7 thrashing of Harlequins at Welford Road.
Thanks for dropping by.
26th April 2025
26th Apr 25
Phil Sandford
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
26th April 2025 3:39pm
Tags
outdoor
,
leicester-tigers
,
welford-road
