He Missed by phil_sandford
Photo 3171

He Missed

Our South African double World Cup winning Fly half, Handre Pollard attempting a conversion this afternoon in our 40 - 7 thrashing of Harlequins at Welford Road.

Thanks for dropping by.
26th April 2025 26th Apr 25

Phil Sandford

