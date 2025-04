Poppy Lancaster

The International Bomber Command Centre have put over 20,000 ceramic poppies out in the shape of a Lancaster. Sadly, due to cost and ‘elf n safety’ there’s no viewing platform to get the full effect so it’s a tad disappointing. I’ll try and get my drone up sometime to capture it from above.



You can just about make out that in the foreground of this shot it is the rear end of the plane.



