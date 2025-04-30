Previous
Tree Rat by phil_sandford
Tree Rat

I’m still putting feed out for the squirrels, in feeders that they can eat from after I bought a selection of effective squirrel proof seed feeders. I guess they occasionally make for nice subjects.

Thanks for dropping by
Phil Sandford

