Previous
Photo 3175
Tree Rat
I’m still putting feed out for the squirrels, in feeders that they can eat from after I bought a selection of effective squirrel proof seed feeders. I guess they occasionally make for nice subjects.
Thanks for dropping by
30th April 2025
30th Apr 25
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
25th April 2025 2:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
outdoor
,
sony
,
filler
,
tree-rat
,
grey-squirrel
Leave a Comment
