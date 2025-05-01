Sign up
Previous
Photo 3176
Barn Owl
Heading back down the River Witham with dinner for its mate and possibly young.
Thanks for dropping by.
1st May 2025
1st May 25
4
4
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
3169
3170
3171
3172
3173
3174
3175
3176
791
3172
3173
3174
3175
191
792
3176
Views
13
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
1st May 2025 7:51pm
Tags
outdoor
,
sony
,
shire
,
barn-owl
,
fiskerton
,
five-mile-bridge
Barb
ace
Lovely capture!
May 1st, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Great capture.
May 1st, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Gorgeous
May 1st, 2025
Denise Wood
Terrific :)
May 1st, 2025
