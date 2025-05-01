Previous
Barn Owl by phil_sandford
Photo 3176

Barn Owl

Heading back down the River Witham with dinner for its mate and possibly young.

1st May 2025 1st May 25

Phil Sandford

@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Barb ace
Lovely capture!
May 1st, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Great capture.
May 1st, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Gorgeous
May 1st, 2025  
Denise Wood
Terrific :)
May 1st, 2025  
