No Show

Carole and I popped up to the International Bomber Command Centre as the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight had released publicity that one of their aircraft flight would go over the IBCC memorial between 1245 and 1315, then head over Lincoln city and fly past RAF Scampton and then RAF Hibaldstow. We didn’t know what plane it would be, but we both thought the juxtaposition of a Lancaster over the memorial would be a perfect shot.



So there we were, standing in a grassed area from 1230 to 1330, hiding the cameras under jumpers when it rained, and no BBMF aircraft came over. Hey ho, just reinforces my experience whilst in the Army (of being delayed on countless flights in an out of various Club 18-55 holidays) if the RAF give you a time, don’t believe it.



Thanks for dropping by.