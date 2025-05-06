Sign up
Previous
Photo 3181
Temple of the Wind
Across an area set aside for ‘no mow May’ at Doddington Hall.
Thanks for dropping by.
6th May 2025
6th May 25
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
4168
photos
159
followers
176
following
871% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
5th May 2025 3:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
doddington-hall
,
no-mow-may
,
temple-of-the-wind
Madeleine Pennock
ace
What a glorious English, springtime, garden image! Very pleasing!
May 6th, 2025
