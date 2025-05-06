Previous
Temple of the Wind by phil_sandford
Temple of the Wind

Across an area set aside for ‘no mow May’ at Doddington Hall.

6th May 2025 6th May 25

Phil Sandford

Madeleine Pennock ace
What a glorious English, springtime, garden image! Very pleasing!
May 6th, 2025  
