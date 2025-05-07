Previous
No1 Chestnut Avenue by phil_sandford
Photo 3182

No1 Chestnut Avenue

Also known as The Queen's Green Canopy as they were part of Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee.

The 3 Chestnut Trees adjoining the croquet field at Doddington Hall pre-date the present building, which was built in 1595; with a girth in excess of 35 feet, it is amongst the biggest in the UK.

7th May 2025 7th May 25

Phil Sandford

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Amazing tangle of trunks and branches
May 8th, 2025  
