The Unmistakeable Sound of Merlins

Carole and I popped over to the Petwood Hotel in Woodhall Spa (The Petwood was the Officer’s Mess for 617 Squadron (The Dambusters) for the last few months of WW2 having moved to RAF Woodhall Spa from RAF Scampton) this afternoon for an advertised flypast by the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.



Whereas I was hoping to be hearing the sound of four Rolls Royce Merlin engines, powering the BBMF Lancaster, I wasn’t too disappointed to hear two, with a Spitfire and Hurricane performing two circuits before heading off to their next appointment.



Light was very poor so not the greatest photograph. If you’re interested, it’s the Hurricane at the top.



Thanks for dropping by.