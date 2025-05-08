Previous
The Unmistakeable Sound of Merlins by phil_sandford
The Unmistakeable Sound of Merlins

Carole and I popped over to the Petwood Hotel in Woodhall Spa (The Petwood was the Officer’s Mess for 617 Squadron (The Dambusters) for the last few months of WW2 having moved to RAF Woodhall Spa from RAF Scampton) this afternoon for an advertised flypast by the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.

Whereas I was hoping to be hearing the sound of four Rolls Royce Merlin engines, powering the BBMF Lancaster, I wasn’t too disappointed to hear two, with a Spitfire and Hurricane performing two circuits before heading off to their next appointment.

Light was very poor so not the greatest photograph. If you’re interested, it’s the Hurricane at the top.

8th May 2025 8th May 25

Phil Sandford

Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic😊
May 8th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
Lovely shaped planes.
May 8th, 2025  
