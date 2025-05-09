What A Night

Friday nights under the lights are always special. I’m not sure I’ve seen a better game in a very long time. Leicester Tigers versus Sale Sharks; both sides fully laden, both pushing for 2nd place and a home semi final with 3 matches to go. I thought we were dead and buried at half-time, ex Tiger George Ford (a surprise omission imo from the Lions squad announced earlier this week) pulling all the strings and Sale running wild. Crowd was flat.



Not a clue what was said in the dressing room at half time, but whatever it was it worked. The second half was out of this world, the crowd was absolutely rocking (my voice is wrecked), Sale were reeling and losing composure and discipline. Tigers came from 10 behind to win by 10 and all but secure a place in the play offs. 2 games to go of the main season, difficult match next week at Bath, but it’s in our hands for that home semi.



