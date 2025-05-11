Previous
Alliums by phil_sandford
Photo 3186

Alliums

Most of the new Alliums I planted last Autumn are up and blooming.

Thanks for dropping by.
11th May 2025 11th May 25

Phil Sandford

@phil_sandford
