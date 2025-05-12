Previous
Garden by phil_sandford
Photo 3187

Garden

Few hours doing some agricultural weeding, ie, ripping out the Daffodil and Tulip stalks and the weeds that have appeared inbetween the plants I put in last year after the removal of the two Maples. The ground is solid, no meaningful rain for over 2 months here in the Shire; unseasonable temperatures of 24-25 c and a mini heatwave are already leading to articles in the media of hosepipe bans and water shortages (read today that the UKs one and only de-salination plant is offline, for the 7th year in a row)

I'll water the borders until told I can't but the lawn will just have to suffer and hopefully recover when we do get rain

Thanks for dropping by
12th May 2025 12th May 25

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
873% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
Drought here as well, especially in western Victoria where the conditions are dire:

https://www.9news.com.au/national/victoria-south-australia-drought-devastating-impact-on-farmers/168e8157-a44e-413e-ab9f-eccf218564f3
May 13th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact