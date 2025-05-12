Few hours doing some agricultural weeding, ie, ripping out the Daffodil and Tulip stalks and the weeds that have appeared inbetween the plants I put in last year after the removal of the two Maples. The ground is solid, no meaningful rain for over 2 months here in the Shire; unseasonable temperatures of 24-25 c and a mini heatwave are already leading to articles in the media of hosepipe bans and water shortages (read today that the UKs one and only de-salination plant is offline, for the 7th year in a row)
I'll water the borders until told I can't but the lawn will just have to suffer and hopefully recover when we do get rain
