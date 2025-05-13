Previous
Laburnum by phil_sandford
Photo 3188

Laburnum

Yup, I know it’s poisonous but as I have no plans to eat it, I’m not worried. It’s absolutely full of bees enjoying the nectar and pollen; I think you hear the tree before you see it.

Thanks for dropping by.
13th May 2025 13th May 25

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
873% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact