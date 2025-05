Digitalis Purpurea

Planted some Foxglove seeds the other year, they did nothing. Forgot I’d planted them to be honest, saw these coming up a month or so ago and had no clue what they were, looked like weeds and nearly ripped them out but something made me leave them. Pleased I did.



I’ll enjoy them this year, as they won’t be in flower again until 2027.



Thanks for dropping by.