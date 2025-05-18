Previous
Doddington Poppy by phil_sandford
Photo 3193

Doddington Poppy

Had a fabulous Sunday Lunch at The Grainstore, the new restaurant (new as in the last year) at Doddington Hall and then a quick visit to the garden to look at the Wisteria a fortnight on from our last visit.

Thanks for dropping by
18th May 2025 18th May 25

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
874% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Like a raspberry ripple. Nice one
May 18th, 2025  
moni kozi
Oh my! Fabulous bloom
May 18th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Pretty poppy…
May 18th, 2025  
Julie Ryan ace
Beautiful!
May 18th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact