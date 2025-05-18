Sign up
Previous
Photo 3193
Doddington Poppy
Had a fabulous Sunday Lunch at The Grainstore, the new restaurant (new as in the last year) at Doddington Hall and then a quick visit to the garden to look at the Wisteria a fortnight on from our last visit.
Thanks for dropping by
18th May 2025
18th May 25
4
2
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Photo Details
Tags
sunday
,
garden
,
poppy
,
doddington
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Like a raspberry ripple. Nice one
May 18th, 2025
moni kozi
Oh my! Fabulous bloom
May 18th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Pretty poppy…
May 18th, 2025
Julie Ryan
ace
Beautiful!
May 18th, 2025
