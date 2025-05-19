Previous
Mrs Woody by phil_sandford
Mrs Woody

Was only saying to Carole the day she posted the Green Woodpecker that we hadn't seen the Greater Spotted Woodpecker for a month or so when who should appear this morning ......

19th May 2025 19th May 25

Phil Sandford

Neil ace
Nice capture.
May 20th, 2025  
