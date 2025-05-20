Holy Grail

“Is there anybody out there that wants to rock? And is there anybody out there that wants to boogie. Tonight. Live. From the Apollo, Glasgow, we have the number one rock n roll band in the land!!! Will you welcome!! The magnificent!! STATUS QUO!!”



That’s how Jackie Lynton introduced Status Quo as they commenced three shows at the Glasgow Apollo back in 1976 and released the seminal Quo Live album the next year.



The band stuck with the story that the 1977 released album was the 1st night, raw and not overdubbed (unlike the Thin Lizzy ‘Live & Dangerous album of the same year). However, it came out around the time the four original members of the band got back together in 2013, that the Live album was actually a very clever mix of two nights (but not over dubbed), two nights because the third night’s recording was lost. Lead singer Francis Rossi, and the late Rick Parfitt, went on record (no pun intended) back then that the first night was the best of the three and should have been released as it was recorded but that was now not possible.



Whilst putting together a selection of live releases, the SQ series, in 2019 the management came across a box of tapes, labled with middle of the road acts such as Peters and Lee (remember them), Demis Roussos etc. One of the engineers pointed out that the Peters and Lee tape was the same make and colour as the two ‘known’ Apollo Quo recordings so they played it and they were staggered to find it was the missing recording from the 27 October 1976 concert.



That recording, the other two night’s concerts and the released Live album have been cleaned up, remastered and released as an 8 CD collection, BUT the lost Holy Grail night of the 27 October 1976 was released on vinyl for Record Store Day 2025 on 12 April. I popped into the Lincoln record store a week or so before, as you had to, to express my interest in it, to be told by the owner “yeah, there won’t be any interest in that so doubt I’ll bother with it.” Despite my “I’m interested” he didn’t seem to care so I didn’t bother getting up at silly O’Clock and queuing to see if he had got it.



Anyway, I checked Ebay at the weekend and there it was, at a very reasonable price, and I accidentally bid for it and won.



Quo are not to everybody’s taste, they’re much maligned but have absolutely stood the test of time and have had more UK chart hits than any other band in history and I just happen to love their music, have seen them numerous times and this album is 100% what I’ve said, the holy grail, and a true example of their raw, heads down, no nonsense boogie that cannot fail to get the feet tapping and the air-guitar out of the case.



Thanks for dropping by.