Previous
Curtain Up by phil_sandford
Photo 3196

Curtain Up

Carole and I spent a fabulous 3 hours laughing and singing along at “an Evening Of Francis Rossi’s Songs From The Status Quo Songbook And More…” basically a night of tunes and chat from the now 76 yr old founder member and lead singer of Status Quo.

The longest title of a tour ever.
21st May 2025 21st May 25

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
875% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact