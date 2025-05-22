Previous
Wisteria Wall by phil_sandford
Photo 3197

Wisteria Wall

A filler for yesterday; busy last day at work before a busy week off.

Thanks for dropping by.
22nd May 2025 22nd May 25

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
875% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Wow, this is amazing! Wish my garden looked like this.....it does... but only in my dreams!
May 23rd, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
SO, Beautiful !
May 23rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact