Previous
Shot At Dawn by phil_sandford
Photo 3199

Shot At Dawn

Took Paul, my cousin, to the National Memorial Aboretum today, he had never been before. A fabulous day, strolling slowly around the 150 acres, looking closely at memorials that attracted our attention and talking family stuff.

This memorial is still by far the most moving for me and I believe it was for Paul also. Paul’s father flew 33 Operational bombing missions as a Navigator in Lancasters from RAF Wickenby (4 miles from our house) during WW2 and undoubtedly suffered from PTSD in his later life.

The Shot at Dawn Memorial is a monument at the National Memorial Arboretum near Alrewas, in Staffordshire, England. It commemorates the 306 British Army and Commonwealth soldiers executed after courts-martial for desertion and other capital offences during World War I. The memorial is situated at the far Eastern edge of the Arboretum and is the very first memorial to get sunlight in the morning.

Thanks for dropping by.
24th May 2025 24th May 25

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
876% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
This breaks my heart.
May 24th, 2025  
Phil Sandford ace
@casablanca Same. Every time (but it was of its time and PTSD wasn’t known or understood)
May 24th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact