Took Paul, my cousin, to the National Memorial Aboretum today, he had never been before. A fabulous day, strolling slowly around the 150 acres, looking closely at memorials that attracted our attention and talking family stuff.



This memorial is still by far the most moving for me and I believe it was for Paul also. Paul’s father flew 33 Operational bombing missions as a Navigator in Lancasters from RAF Wickenby (4 miles from our house) during WW2 and undoubtedly suffered from PTSD in his later life.



The Shot at Dawn Memorial is a monument at the National Memorial Arboretum near Alrewas, in Staffordshire, England. It commemorates the 306 British Army and Commonwealth soldiers executed after courts-martial for desertion and other capital offences during World War I. The memorial is situated at the far Eastern edge of the Arboretum and is the very first memorial to get sunlight in the morning.



