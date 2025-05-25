Previous
Listening Attentively by phil_sandford
Photo 3200

Listening Attentively

Carole and I are hosting my cousin Paul this weekend.

This morning we visited the International Bomber Command Centre where I handed over Uncle Timber’s Flying Log for their archive. We then did 1 of their 45 minute tours which was incredibly informative and provided a greater insight into Paul’s father’s life in 1943-45. Paul is 6 years older than me and also had a stroke in March 2020 which affects his walking; he is eldest son of John and Josephine, Josephine being my Father’s eldest sister. For reasons I don’t know, and will never know, we were definitely kept distanced from my Fathers’s side of the family. Paul and I determined that now we’ve kindled the relationship we intend to maintain it and are in the embryonic stage of discussing going to the WW1 battlefields together next year.

Carole took this candid picture of us both.

25th May 2025

Phil Sandford

@phil_sandford
