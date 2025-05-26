Sally B

Carole and I took Paul to the Lincolnshire Aviation Centre at RAF East Kirkby today for their “Lancs & Tanks” weekend. East Kirkby’s Avro Lancaster ‘Just Jane’ will hopefully be in the air one day but currently she just taxy’s. Paul was absolutely made up seeing the Lancaster, the plane his father flew in during WW2.



Sadly, the RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight cried off, it was a bit breezy, which would have been a Spitfire and a Lancaster but the B17 Flying Fortress from RAF Duxford did come over and do a number of sweeps.



