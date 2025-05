P51 Mustang

Couple of interesting facts concerning the North American P-51 Mustang, an American long-range, single-seat fighter and fighter-bomber used during World War II and the Korean War, among other conflicts.



One, it used the same Rolls Royce Merlin engine as the Avro Lancaster and two, it’s the plane that Tom Cruise’s character Maverick flies at the end of Cruise’s film? Top Gun Maverick (oh yeah, Tom Cruise owns that actual P51).



Thanks for dropping by.