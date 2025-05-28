Flying Officer John (Timber) Woods

Photo patently not taken by me.



I went back to RAF Wickenby museum this morning, after contacting the curator. I handed him the USB containing my Uncle’s flying log and other documentation. He said he’d import it all into their data base.



I told him that from the log we knew that ‘Timber’ had flown with the same pilot, Flt Lt Butcher, but had no clue as to the other men, the Flight Engineer, Bomb Aimer, Signaller, Tail and Waist Gunners. Timber’s flight log literally only listed, date, target, pilot name, his role (always Navigator), departure time, return time, total flying hours. That was all.



I’d been home half an hour when I received an email containing much more detail of the missions, the names of all the crew for instance. Amazingly, all 33 missions were made with the exact same crew of 7, very very rare. The email also contained 2 photographs of the crew, each one had the Flt Lt Butcher with 3 crew members and had been given to the museum by his family. None of Timber’s family had ever seen this photo.



Uncle ‘Timber’ is at the front; the photo was taken sometime during the Winter of 1944/45.



As I said at the weekend, the bravest of the brave.



