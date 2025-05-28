Previous
Flying Officer John (Timber) Woods by phil_sandford
Flying Officer John (Timber) Woods

I went back to RAF Wickenby museum this morning, after contacting the curator. I handed him the USB containing my Uncle’s flying log and other documentation. He said he’d import it all into their data base.

I told him that from the log we knew that ‘Timber’ had flown with the same pilot, Flt Lt Butcher, but had no clue as to the other men, the Flight Engineer, Bomb Aimer, Signaller, Tail and Waist Gunners. Timber’s flight log literally only listed, date, target, pilot name, his role (always Navigator), departure time, return time, total flying hours. That was all.

I’d been home half an hour when I received an email containing much more detail of the missions, the names of all the crew for instance. Amazingly, all 33 missions were made with the exact same crew of 7, very very rare. The email also contained 2 photographs of the crew, each one had the Flt Lt Butcher with 3 crew members and had been given to the museum by his family. None of Timber’s family had ever seen this photo.

Uncle ‘Timber’ is at the front; the photo was taken sometime during the Winter of 1944/45.

As I said at the weekend, the bravest of the brave.

28th May 2025

Phil Sandford

JackieR
I'm sure Paul is chuffed yo bits. Did you research Tony as well??
May 28th, 2025  
Pat Knowles
I had to look twice at this photo because you could have been talking about my dad. He was a navigator & flew 33 missions with the same crew throughout! Would have been odd if it was the same but nit with two navigators! Lovely to get all that info so quickly.
May 28th, 2025  
Phil Sandford
@30pics4jackiesdiamond Tony was Royal Hampshire Regt, captured before Dunkirk and a POW for duration of WW2.
May 28th, 2025  
Phil Sandford
@happypat Oh wow. I’ve just been chatting with a current RAF pilot who said that was so rare; sickness alone could get a replacement crew member. He said it was considered lucky to get a ‘guest’ crew member for a mission.
My Cousin and I were both amazed at the ‘coincidence’ of us living almost next door to his Dad’s base (I did tell him that if you throw a stone in Lincolnshire it will land on an RAF base)
May 28th, 2025  
