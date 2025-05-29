Previous
De Havalland Mosquito by phil_sandford
Photo 3204

De Havalland Mosquito

The second plane at East Kirkby is the De Havalland Mosquito; unlike the Lancaster there are no plans to get this in the air, it’s made up of parts from 3 separate planes and would never get certified.

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
I like Mosquitos, great planes.
May 29th, 2025  
Thom Mitchell ace
Great shot, Phil!
May 29th, 2025  
Joan Robillard
Fabulous
Fabulous
May 29th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski
Nicely composed
Nicely composed
May 29th, 2025  
