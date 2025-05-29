Sign up
Previous
Photo 3204
De Havalland Mosquito
The second plane at East Kirkby is the De Havalland Mosquito; unlike the Lancaster there are no plans to get this in the air, it’s made up of parts from 3 separate planes and would never get certified.
Thanks for dropping by.
29th May 2025
29th May 25
4
1
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
4204
photos
160
followers
176
following
3197
3198
3199
3200
3201
3202
3203
3204
Views
13
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
26th May 2025 11:20am
mosquito
,
east-kirkby
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
I like Mosquitos, great planes.
May 29th, 2025
Thom Mitchell
ace
Great shot, Phil!
May 29th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
May 29th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nicely composed
May 29th, 2025
