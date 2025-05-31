Previous
Legends by phil_sandford
Photo 3206

Legends

Today was the last game of the regular 2024/25 Premiership season. It also marked the retirement of two Leicester Tigers, England and British & Irish Lions Legends from rugby. The Tigers Head Coach, Michael Chieka, showed his sentimental side and brought them both off on 60 minutes to a standing ovation.

Ben Youngs - 332 Tigers appearances (5 Premiership Titles), 127 England appearances, 7 British & Irish Lions appearances (would have been more for the Lions but he withdrew from the 2017 Tour when his Sister in Law was diagnosed with terminal cancer).

Dan Cole - 340 Tigers appearances (4 Premiership Titles), 118 England appearances, 3 British and Irish Lions appearances.

Hopefully, given today we secured a home play off match, they’ll get 2 more matches and another trophy.

Thanks for dropping by.
31st May 2025 31st May 25

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
878% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
May 31st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact