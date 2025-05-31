Legends

Today was the last game of the regular 2024/25 Premiership season. It also marked the retirement of two Leicester Tigers, England and British & Irish Lions Legends from rugby. The Tigers Head Coach, Michael Chieka, showed his sentimental side and brought them both off on 60 minutes to a standing ovation.



Ben Youngs - 332 Tigers appearances (5 Premiership Titles), 127 England appearances, 7 British & Irish Lions appearances (would have been more for the Lions but he withdrew from the 2017 Tour when his Sister in Law was diagnosed with terminal cancer).



Dan Cole - 340 Tigers appearances (4 Premiership Titles), 118 England appearances, 3 British and Irish Lions appearances.



Hopefully, given today we secured a home play off match, they’ll get 2 more matches and another trophy.



Thanks for dropping by.