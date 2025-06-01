Previous
Poppy by phil_sandford
Poppy

The 1st of the garden poppies has blossomed; considering the number of seeds from last years that I sowed, the number we’ve actually got in the garden is disappointing. Hey ho.

1st June 2025 1st Jun 25

Phil Sandford

