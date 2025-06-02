Sign up
Previous
Photo 3208
Poppy
Another Poppy has decided to flower, at the back of the border and facing the fence; how dare it.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
2nd June 2025
2nd Jun 25
3
3
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
2nd June 2025 7:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
outdoor
,
poppy
Krista Marson
ace
aw, so pretty
June 2nd, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very attractive
June 2nd, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
delightful!
June 2nd, 2025
