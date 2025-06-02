Previous
Poppy by phil_sandford
Photo 3208

Poppy

Another Poppy has decided to flower, at the back of the border and facing the fence; how dare it.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
2nd June 2025 2nd Jun 25

Phil Sandford

Krista Marson ace
aw, so pretty
June 2nd, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very attractive
June 2nd, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
delightful!
June 2nd, 2025  
