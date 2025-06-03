Previous
Lupins by phil_sandford
Lupins

Another flower from the garden in flower. Have always loved Lupins.

Thanks for dropping by.
3rd June 2025 3rd Jun 25

Phil Sandford

@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
JackieR ace
beautiful
June 3rd, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
nice use of selective focus
June 3rd, 2025  
