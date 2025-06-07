Semi Final Day

A week on, Tigers at home (‘cos we finished 2nd) to Sale Sharks (who finished 3rd) for a chance to play Bath (who finished 1st) who beat Bristol (who finished 4th) last night in the final next Saturday.



The game was bonkers, almost Test Match standard rugby: Two very good sides hammering at each other. At one stage my watch told me to stop exercising as my heart rate was too high (I was sat down).



After 80 minutes Tigers had come through as the victors and will be at Twickenham next week.



It was worth my 3 mile walk from the ground back to my car in a thunderstorm.



