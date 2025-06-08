Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3214
Great Tit
just about to take a drink .........
Thanks for dropping by
8th June 2025
8th Jun 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
4221
photos
159
followers
176
following
880% complete
View this month »
3207
3208
3209
3210
3211
3212
3213
3214
Latest from all albums
3210
3211
3212
809
3213
197
810
3214
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
8th June 2025 7:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
outdoor
,
great-tit
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
June 9th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close