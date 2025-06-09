Previous
Purple Poppy by phil_sandford
Photo 3215

Purple Poppy

Another of my Poppies has bloomed.

Thanks for dropping by.
9th June 2025 9th Jun 25

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
880% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact