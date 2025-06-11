Previous
Poppy by phil_sandford
Poppy

The Poppies seem to be all bursting into bloom; seems I have more in the garden than I thought.


Thanks for dropping by
11th June 2025 11th Jun 25

Phil Sandford

@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Kathy A ace
Gorgeous
June 11th, 2025  
