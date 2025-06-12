Sign up
Previous
Photo 3218
Another Poppy
Which will no doubt be shortly appearing in Carole’s album.
Thanks for dropping by.
12th June 2025
12th Jun 25
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Photo Details
Tags
purple
,
garden
,
poppy
