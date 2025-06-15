Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3221
Poppy Field
Took a drive out to the bigger poppy field with
@carole_sandford
. Nightmare to park, but we found somewhere and walked to the gate, to find a “Keep Out!” sign and barbed wire. Had to be content with using the zoom and staying out of the field.
Thanks for dropping by.
15th June 2025
15th Jun 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
4232
photos
157
followers
174
following
882% complete
View this month »
3214
3215
3216
3217
3218
3219
3220
3221
Latest from all albums
811
198
3218
3219
3220
199
3221
812
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
15th June 2025 3:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
outdoor
,
sony
,
keep-out
,
poppy-field
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close