Poppy Field by phil_sandford
Poppy Field

Took a drive out to the bigger poppy field with @carole_sandford. Nightmare to park, but we found somewhere and walked to the gate, to find a “Keep Out!” sign and barbed wire. Had to be content with using the zoom and staying out of the field.

Thanks for dropping by.
15th June 2025 15th Jun 25

