Hungry Fledgling

Sat in the conservatory this morning, with my cup of tea reading my morning paper on the iPad, the garden was a cacophony of bird noise. Grabbing my camera I was able to catch this fledgling Blue Tit hopping around the Magnolia being fed by Mum & Dad. Thankfully I was able to capture the moment food was passed.



The fledglings have zero comprehension of threat; they’ll sit on feeders and let you get very close to them.



Thanks for dropping by.