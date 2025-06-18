Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3224
Great Tit (Parus Major)
On the bird bath early this morning looking directly at me as if to say “What you looking at?”
Thanks for dropping by
18th June 2025
18th Jun 25
0
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
4238
photos
157
followers
174
following
883% complete
View this month »
3217
3218
3219
3220
3221
3222
3223
3224
Latest from all albums
3221
812
813
200
3222
3223
814
3224
Photo Details
Views
6
Fav's
2
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
18th June 2025 6:15am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
outdoor
,
sony
,
great-tit
,
bird-bath
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close