Previous
Great Tit (Parus Major) by phil_sandford
Photo 3224

Great Tit (Parus Major)

On the bird bath early this morning looking directly at me as if to say “What you looking at?”

Thanks for dropping by
18th June 2025 18th Jun 25

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
883% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact