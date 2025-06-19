Sign up
Previous
Photo 3225
Oxeye Daisies
Or maybe Shasta Daisies - not a clue which they are.
Thanks for dropping by.
19th June 2025
19th Jun 25
0
0
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
4241
photos
157
followers
174
following
883% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
19th June 2025 5:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
outdoor
,
sony
,
oxeye-daisies
,
shasta-daisies
