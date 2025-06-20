Sign up
Photo 3226
Lavender
Dilly Dilly
Thanks for droppjng by
20th June 2025
20th Jun 25
6
3
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
4242
photos
156
followers
173
following
883% complete
View this month »
3219
3220
3221
3222
3223
3224
3225
3226
Latest from all albums
3222
3223
814
815
3224
3225
816
3226
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
19th June 2025 5:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
lavender
,
outdoor
,
sony
Lesley
ace
Wow, awesome close-up
June 20th, 2025
vaidas
ace
Nice
June 20th, 2025
Monica
Pretty close up
June 20th, 2025
Nigel Rogers
ace
Great close up
June 20th, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
sweet!
June 20th, 2025
carol white
ace
A lovely close up capture
June 20th, 2025
