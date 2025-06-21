Sign up
Previous
Photo 3227
Agapanthus
My two Agapanthus (and one Hydrangea) didn’t survive the winter; I think as the pots sat in a tray the water couldn’t drain so the corms rotted. Trip to the garden centre and three new ones are now potted out and the pots are on stands.
Thanks for dropping by.
21st June 2025
21st Jun 25
1
1
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
4243
photos
156
followers
173
following
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
21st June 2025 6:32pm
Tags
garden
,
outdoor
,
blue.
,
agapanthus
Shutterbug
ace
That is a terrific capture of your aggies. I love the color and focus.
June 21st, 2025
