Agapanthus by phil_sandford
Photo 3227

Agapanthus

My two Agapanthus (and one Hydrangea) didn’t survive the winter; I think as the pots sat in a tray the water couldn’t drain so the corms rotted. Trip to the garden centre and three new ones are now potted out and the pots are on stands.

21st June 2025 21st Jun 25

Phil Sandford

That is a terrific capture of your aggies. I love the color and focus.
June 21st, 2025  
