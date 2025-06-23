Sign up
Previous
Photo 3229
Sea Holly
Almost now in full colour.
Thanks for dropping by.
23rd June 2025
23rd Jun 25
2
1
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Tags
garden
,
outdoor
,
sea-holly
Sue Cooper
ace
That's a fabulous shot of this gorgeous sea holly. Lovely colour. Fav.
June 23rd, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Mine has come up this year and I immediately thought of you!
June 23rd, 2025
