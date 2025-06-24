Previous
Small Skipper by phil_sandford
Photo 3230

Small Skipper

Or as my Aunt Josephine would have known, Thymelicus sylvestris, on the Lavender this afternoon.

Thanks for dropping by.
24th June 2025 24th Jun 25

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
884% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact